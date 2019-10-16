Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
NFL Injury Report

October 16, 2019 10:53 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT – definitely will not play; DNP – did not practice; LIMITED – limited participation in practice; FULL – full participation in practice):

Thursday

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at DENVER BRONCOS — CHIEFS: OUT: OT Eric Fisher (groin), CB Kendall Fuller (thumb), DT Chris Jones (groin), WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring), G Andrew Wylie (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: CB Bashaud Breeland (not injury related). BRONCOS: OUT: CB Bryce Callahan (foot). QUESTIONABLE: OT Ja’Wuan James (knee).

Sunday

MIAMI DOLPHINS at BUFFALO BILLS — DOLPHINS: DNP: S Reshad Jones (chest), C Daniel Kilgore (knee), DE Avery Moss (ankle). LIMITED: T Jesse Davis (elbow), WR Jakeem Grant (hamstring), LB Trent Harris (foot), CB Xavien Howard (knee), CB Chris Lammons (ankle/toe), S Bobby McCain (hamstring/shoulder), RB Mark Walton (thumb), WR Albert Wilson (calf/hip). FULL: DE Charles Harris (wrist), QB Josh Rosen (groin). BILLS: DNP: LB Lorenzo Alexander (not injury related-resting veteran), OT Ty Nsekhe (not injury related-resting veteran). LIMITED: WR John Brown (groin), LB Matt Milano (hamstring), LB Corey Thompson (ankle). FULL: QB Josh Allen (right hand), OT Cody Ford (concussion), WR Robert Foster (groin), CB Taron Johnson (hamstring), TE Tyler Kroft (ankle), C Mitch Morse (ankle), DE Trent Murphy (concussion), RB Devin Singletary (hamstring).

HOUSTON TEXANS at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — TEXANS: DNP: T Tytus Howard (knee), C Greg Mancz (concussion). LIMITED: LB Zach Cunningham (knee), WR Will Fuller (calf/oblique), WR DeAndre Hopkins (ribs), CB Johnathan Joseph (hamstring), CB Bradley Roby (hamstring). FULL: S Tashaun Gipson (hip/wrist), RB Carlos Hyde (calf), RB Taiwan Jones (hip), WR Kenny Stills (hamstring). COLTS: DNP: WR Parris Campbell (abdomen), CB Pierre Desir (hamstring), S Malik Hooker (knee), DT Tyquan Lewis (ankle), CB Kenny Moore (knee). LIMITED: LB Zaire Franklin (hamstring), S Clayton Geathers (not injury related).

ARIZONA at N.Y. GIANTS — CARDINALS: Practice not complete. GIANTS: DNP: CB Corey Ballentine (concussion). LIMITED: RB Wayne Gallman (concussion), DL Olsen Pierre (concussion), WR Sterling Shepard (concussion). FULL: RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), TE Evan Engram (knee).

OAKLAND RAIDERS at GREEN BAY PACKERS — RAIDERS: DNP: T Trent Brown (calf), GT Denzelle Good (not injury related), DE Arden Key (knee), WR Tyrell Williams (foot). LIMITED: WR/RS Dwayne Harris (ankle), G Gabe Jackson (knee), S Lamarcus Joyner (groin). FULL: DE Clelin Ferrell (concussion), RB Josh Jacobs (elbow), LB Nicholas Morrow (ankle), TE Darren Walter (foot). PACKERS: DNP: WR Davante Adams (toe), WR Geronimo Allison (concussion/chest), TE Jimmy Graham (ankle), S Darnell Savage (ankle), WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (ankle/knee). LIMITED: CB Tony Brown (hamstring), QB Aaron Rodgers (knee), TE Robert Tonyan (hip). FULL: T Bryan Bulaga (NIR vetran rest), LB Oren Burks (chest), DL Kenny Clark (calf), RB Aaron Jones (shoulder), CB Kevin King (Knee/groin), S Will Redmond (shoulder/ankle), LB ZaDarius Smith (knee).

LOS ANGELES RAMS at ATLANTA FALCONS — RAMS: Practice not complete. FALCONS: DNP: CB Desmond Trufant (toe). LIMITED: S Ricardo Allen (knee), G James Carpenter (knee), DE Adrian Clayborn (knee), WR Julio Jones (hip), RB Keith Smith (knee), CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson (groin). FULL: G Jamon Brown (knee), DE Takkarist McKinley (groin).

MINNESOTA VIKINGS at DETROIT LIONS — VIKINGS: DNP: LB Ben Gedeon (concussion), OT Riley Reiff (ankle). LIMITED: LB Kentrell Brothers (hamstring), G Josh Kline (foot). FULL: S Anthony Harris (quadricep), LB Eric Kendricks (hip), CB Xavier Rhodes (hip), DT Shamar Stephen (knee). LIONS: Practice not complete.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS at CINCINNATI BENGALS — JAGUARS: DNP: DE Calais Campbell (not injury related), S Cody Davis (hamstring), WR Marqise Lee (ankle), C Brandon Linder (not injury related), TE Geoff Swaim (concussion/ankle). LIMITED: TE Josh Oliver (hamstring). BENGALS: DNP: DE Carlos Dunlap (knee), TE Tyler Eifert (not injury related), WR A.J. Green (ankle), CB William Jackson (shoulder), CB Dre Kirkpatrick (knee), DE Carl Lawson (hamstring), G John Miller (groin), OT Andre Smith (ankle). LIMITED: DT Geno Atkins (not injury related), DT Ryan Glasgow (thigh), S Shawn Williams (thigh). FULL: OT Cordy Glenn (concussion).

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at WASHINGTON REDSKINS — 49ERS: Practice not complete. REDSKINS: DNP: S Deshazor Everett (ankle), LB Josh Harvey-Clemons (hamstring), QB Case Keenum (right shoulder/foot), G Wes Martin (chest), CB Josh Norman (thigh/hand), RB Adrian Peterson (quadricep), RB Chris Thompson (toe). LIMITED: TE Vernon Davis (concussion), OT Donald Penn (not injury related).

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS at TENNESSEE TITANS — CHARGERS: Practice not complete. TITANS: DNP: LB Jayon Brown (groin), OT Jack Conklin (ankle), LB Sharif Finch (shoulder), CB Chris Milton (calf), LB Cameron Wake (hamstring). LIMITED: DT Jurrell Casey (shoulder), S Kenny Vaccaro (quadricep), TE Delanie Walker (ankle).

BALTIMORE RAVENS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — RAVENS: Practice not complete. SEAHAWKS: Practice Report Practice not complete.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at CHICAGO BEARS — SAINTS: DNP: QB Drew Brees (right thumb), TE Jared Cook (ankle), RB Alvin Kamara (ankle/knee), WR Tre’Quan Smith (ankle). LIMITED: DE Trey Hendrickson (neck). BEARS: Practice not complete.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at DALLAS COWBOYS — EAGLES: DNP: LB Nigel Bradham (ankle), DT Fletcher Cox (illness), WR DeSean Jackson (abdomen), DT Timmy Jernigan (foot), CB Avonte Maddox (concussion/neck), OT Jason Peters (knee), RB Darren Sproles (quadricep). LIMITED: CB Ronald Darby (hamstring). COWBOYS: DNP: CB Anthony Brown (hamstring), WR Randall Cobb (back), OT La’el Collins (knee), WR Amari Cooper (ankle/quadricep), C Travis Frederick (not injury related), CB Byron Jones (hamstring), OT Tyron Smith (ankle). LIMITED: DE Dorance Armstrong (neck), WR Michael Gallup (knee), P Chris Jones (back), G Zack Martin (back/ankle). FULL: LB Sean Lee (knee), RB Tony Pollard (knee).

