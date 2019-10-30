Listen Live Sports

NFL Injury Report

October 30, 2019
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT – definitely will not play; DNP – did not practice; LIMITED – limited participation in practice; FULL – full participation in practice):

Thursday

SAN FRANCISCO at ARIZONA — 49ERS: OUT: RB Kyle Juszczyk (knee), T Mike McGlinchey (knee), CB Ahkello Witherspoon (foot). DOUBTFUL: T Joe Staley (fibula). QUESTIONABLE: RB Matt Breida (ankle), RB Raheem Mostert (knee), TE Levine Toilolo (groin). LIMITED: RB Matt Breida (ankle), RB Raheem Mostert (knee), T Joe Staley (fibula), TE Levine Toilolo (groin). FULL: DE Dee Ford (quadricep), T Justin Skule (knee, foot). CARDINALS: OUT: DE Zach Allen (neck), RB Chase Edmonds (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: RB David Johnson (ankle), T Justin Murray (knee). LIMITED: RB David Johnson (ankle), T Justin Murray (knee). FULL: TE Charles Clay (back), TE Darrell Daniels (ankle), LB Dennis Gardeck (ankle), LB Cassius Marsh (concussion), LB Haason Reddick (knee), WR Trent Sherfield (knee).

Sunday

CHICAGO at PHILADELPHIA — BEARS: DNP: LB Isaiah Irving (quad). EAGLES: DNP: Nigel Bradham (ankle), OT Jason Peters (knee), RB Miles Sanders (shoulder). LIMITED: WR DeSean Jackson (abdomen), DT Timmy Jernigan (foot), RB Darren Sproles (quad). FULL: CB Avonte Maddox (concussion/neck), DE Josh Sweat (ankle).

NEW ENGLAND at BALTIMORE — PATRIOTS: LIMITED: QB Tom Brady (right shoulder), RB Rex Burkhead (foot), S Patrick Chung (heel/chest), WR Julian Edelman (chest/shoulder), TE Ryan Izzo (concussion), TE Matt LaCosse (knee), G Shaq Mason (ankle), WR Gunner Olszewski (ankle/hamstring). RAVENS: DNP: S Earl Thomas (knee). LIMITED: WR Marquise Brown (ankle), CB Maurice Canady (thigh), LB Patrick Onwuasor (ankle), CB Jimmy Smith (knee).

CLEVELAND BROWNS at DENVER BRONCOS — BROWNS: DNP: TE Pharaoh Brown (concussion), S Damarious Randall (hamstring). LIMITED: WR Odell Beckham (groin), DT Daniel Ekuale (calf), WR Jarvis Landry (shoulder), S Sheldrick Redwine (hamstring). FULL: T Kendall Lamm (knee), S Jermaine Whitehead (hand). BRONCOS: No Report.

DETROIT LIONS at OAKLAND RAIDERS — LIONS: DNP: G Graham Glasgow (back), DE Da’Shawn Hand (not injury related), S Tracy Walker (knee). LIMITED: DT Mike Daniels (foot), CB Amani Oruwariye (knee), CB Darius Slay (hamstring). FULL: DT Damon Harrison (groin), QB Matthew Stafford (hip). RAIDERS: DNP: WR Dwayne Harris (foot), C Rodney Hudson (ankle), T Andre James (ankle), DE Josh Mauro (groin). LIMITED: RB Josh Jacobs (shoulder), LB Tahir Whitehead (wrist, shoulder), WR Tyrell Williams (foot). FULL: T Trenton Brown (calf), G Gabe Jackson (knee).

GREEN BAY PACKERS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — PACKERS: No Report. CHARGERS: No Report.

HOUSTON TEXANS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS at London — TEXANS: DNP: WR Will Fuller (hamstring), CB Lonnie Johnson (concussion), C Greg Mancz (concussion). LIMITED: CB Gareon Conley (hamstring), S Tashaun Gipson (back, wrist), WR DeAndre Hopkins (thumb), T Tytus Howard (knee), CB Bradley Roby (hamstring), T Laremy Tunsil (shoulder). FULL: LB Dylan Cole (knee), T Roderick Johnson (neck), RB Taiwan Jones (hip), CB Johnathan Joseph (neck), S A.J. Moore (knee), DE Charles Omenihu (knee), WR Kenny Stills (hamstring), QB Deshaun Watson (eye), LS Jonathan Weeks (ankle). JAGUARS: DNP: DE Calais Campbell (back), CB D.J. Hayden (shoulder, neck), LB Leon Jacobs (hamstring), K Josh Lambo (right groin), C Brandon Linder (shoulder), CB Josh Robinson (not injury related), LB Quincy Williams (hamstring). LIMITED: WR D.J. Chark (quadricep), LB Najee Goode (toe), WR Dede Westbrook (neck, shoulder), S Jarrod Wilson (knee). FULL: QB Gardner Minshew (right shoulder).

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at PITTSBURGH STEELERS — COLTS: DNP: DT Denico Autry (neck), CB Pierre Desir (hamstring), CB Kenny Moore (knee), DE Jabaal Sheard (foot), S Khari Willis (foot). LIMITED: DT Carl Davis (hamstring), WR T.Y. Hilton (calf), G Quenton Nelson (hip). FULL: DT Tyquan Lewis (ankle). STEELERS: DNP: LB Mark Barron (not injury related), RB James Conner (shoulder), G Ramon Foster (concussion), DT Daniel McCullers (ankle), TE Vance McDonald (not injury related), C Maurkice Pouncey (calf), RB Benny Snell (knee). LIMITED: LB Ulysees Gilbert (back). FULL: RB Jaylen Samuels (knee).

MINNESOTA VIKINGS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — VIKINGS: LIMITED: WR Adam Thielen (hamstring). FULL: DT Linval Joseph (knee), DT Shamar Stephen (knee). CHIEFS: DNP: CB Bashaud Breeland (shoulder), DE Frank Clark (neck), G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (ankle), T Eric Fisher (groin), DE Alex Okafor (ankle). LIMITED: P Dustin Colquitt (left thigh), CB Kendall Fuller (thumb), DT Chris Jones (groin), QB Patrick Mahomes (knee). FULL: TE Blake Bell (back), G Andrew Wylie (ankle).

NEW YORK JETS at MIAMI DOLPHINS — JETS: DNP: T Kelvin Beachum (ankle), WR Josh Bellamy (foot, shoulder), RB Trenton Cannon (foot, ankle), LB Neville Hewitt (neck, knee), CB Trumaine Johnson (ankles), C Ryan Kalil (knee, elbow), S Rontez Miles (neck, hip), LB C.J. Mosley (groin). LIMITED: DE Henry Anderson (shoulder), WR Braxton Berrios (hamstring), TE Christopher Herndon (hamstring), DT Steve McLendon (hamstring), RB Ty Montgomery (not injury related), WR Demaryius Thomas (hamstring), G Brian Winters (shoulder, knee). FULL: LB Brandon Copeland (thumb), WR Jamison Crowder (knee), QB Sam Darnold (left thumb), DE Folorunso Fatukasi (knees), CB Nate Hairston (thumb, knee), G Alex Lewis (elbow, neck), WR Vyncint Smith (ankle, elbow). DOLPHINS: DNP: S Reshad Jones (chest), CB Ken Webster (ankle). LIMITED: S Walt Aikens (hip), C Daniel Kilgore (knee), S Bobby McCain (shoulder), DE Avery Moss (ankle), DT Robert Nkemdiche (knee), WR Albert Wilson (ankle, hip). FULL: LB Vince Biegel (neck), T Jesse Davis (elbow, toe), CB Chris Lammons (ankle, toe), CB Nik Needham (foot).

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — BUCCANEERS: DNP: TE Cameron Brate (ribs), LB Jack Cichy (elbow), T Demar Dotson (hamstring), TE O.J. Howard (hamstring). LIMITED: G Alex Cappa (forearm). FULL: CB Carlton Davis (shoulder). SEAHAWKS: No Report.

TENNESSEE TITANS at CAROLINA PANTHERS — TITANS: DNP: DT Jurrell Casey (shoulder), C Ben Jones (concussion), TE Delanie Walker (ankle). LIMITED: CB Malcolm Butler (hamstring), CB Adoree’ Jackson (foot), LB Harold Landry (shoulder), CB Chris Milton (ankle), G Rodger Saffold (concussion), DE Cameron Wake (not injury related). FULL: LB Sharif Finch (shoulder). PANTHERS: DNP: LB Mario Addison (not injury related), DT Vernon Butler (hip), T Greg Little (concussion), DT Gerald McCoy (knee), QB Cam Newton (foot), S Eric Reid (shoulder), WR Curtis Samuel (shoulder), LB Shaq Thompson (ankle), WR Jarius Wright (ankle). LIMITED: RB Christian McCaffrey (knee), LB Christian Miller (ankle). FULL: LB Brian Burns (wrist).

WASHINGTON REDSKINS at BUFFALO BILLS — REDSKINS: DNP: S Deshazor Everett (ankle), S Montae Nicholson (ankle), RB Adrian Peterson (ankle), RB Chris Thompson (toe). LIMITED: TE Vernon Davis (concussion), CB Quinton Dunbar (hamstring), LB Josh Harvey-Clemons (hamstring), QB Case Keenum (concussion), G Wes Martin (chest), S Jeremy Reaves (concussion). FULL: CB Josh Norman (thigh, hand), WR Steven Sims (toe). BILLS: DNP: LB Lorenzo Alexander (rest), LB Maurice Alexander (knee), T Ty Nsekhe (rest). LIMITED: S Kurt Coleman (hamstring), T Cody Ford (elbow), CB Levi Wallace (shoulder).

Monday

DALLAS COWBOYS at NEW YORK GIANTS — COWBOYS: No Report. GIANTS: No Report.

Today in History

