NFL London Games

October 13, 2019 7:23 pm
 
Oct. 13, 2019 — Carolina 37, Tampa Bay 26

Oct. 6, 2019 — Oakland 24, Chicago 21

Oct. 28, 2018 — Philadelphia 24, Jacksonville 18

Oct. 21, 2018 — Los Angeles Chargers 20, Tennessee 19

Oct. 14, 2018 — Seattle 27, Oakland 3

Oct. 29, 2017 — Minnesota 33, Cleveland 16

Oct. 22, 2017 — Los Angeles Rams 33, Arizona 0

Oct. 1, 2017 — New Orleans 20, Miami 0

Sept. 24, 2017 — Jacksonville 44, Baltimore 7

Oct. 30, 2016 — Cincinnati 27, Washington 27, OT

Oct. 23, 2016 — NY Giants 17, LA Rams 10

Oct. 2, 2016 — Jacksonville 30, Indianapolis 27

Nov. 1, 2015 — Kansas City 45, Detroit 10

Oct. 25, 2015 — Jacksonville 34, Buffalo 31

Oct. 4, 2015 — NY Jets 27, Miami 14

Nov. 9, 2014 — Dallas 31, Jacksonville 17

Oct. 26, 2014 — Detroit 22, Atlanta 21

Sept. 28, 2014 — Miami 38, Oakland 14

Oct. 27, 2013 — San Francisco 42, Jacksonville 10

Sept. 29, 2013 — Minnesota 34, Pittsburgh 27

Oct. 28, 2012 — New England 45, St. Louis 7

Oct. 23, 2011 — Chicago 24, Tampa Bay 18

Oct. 31, 2010 — San Francisco 24, Denver 16

Oct. 25, 2009 — New England 35, Tampa Bay 7

Oct. 26, 2008 — New Orleans 37, San Diego 32

Oct. 28, 2007 — NY Giants 13, Miami 10

