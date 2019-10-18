Listen Live Sports

NFL owners agree to invest in Hall of Fame project

October 18, 2019 6:51 am
 
CANTON, Ohio (AP) — The NFL says team owners have given the OK to invest up to $10 million in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Village in Canton.

A spokesman for the league says the decision came at the NFL owners’ meetings this week in Florida.

Hall of Fame officials are planning a multi-year development at the Canton site. It includes a hotel with an indoor water park, retail stores and an entertainment complex.

Already finished is a renovation of the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

The Repository newspaper in Canton reports that this would be the NFL’s first investment in the new development, but there’s timeline for the donation or a specific amount.

Construction on the next phase is expected this year or in early 2020.

