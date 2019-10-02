Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NFL television ratings show 5% increase over last season

October 2, 2019 4:37 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NFL ratings through the first four weeks of the regular season have shown a 5% increase over last season.

According to the league and Nielsen, games are averaging 16.6 million viewers on television and digital platforms.

NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” has shown the biggest jump among the weekly packages with a 6% increase. The average of 21.4 million viewers makes this the network’s best start since 2016. The Dallas-New Orleans game Sunday averaged 24.7 million.

Fox’s Sunday package is averaging 19 million (5% increase) and CBS is averaging 17.1 million (4% increase).

Advertisement

ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” is averaging 11.6 million, which is even with last year.

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Media News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|3 All Clearances Cleared Job Fair
10|3 2019 Privacy Program Symposium
10|3 GSA 5G Government Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. service members participate in Tiger Strike 2019

Today in History

1863: President Lincoln makes Thanksgiving a federal holiday