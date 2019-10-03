NHL Calendar

Oct. 26 — Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic, Calgary vs. Winnipeg, Regina, Saskatchewan.

Nov. 18 — Hockey Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Toronto.

Jan. 1, 2020 — Winter Classic, Dallas vs. Nashville at Cotton Bowl, Dallas.

Jan. 26 — All-Star Game, St. Louis.

April 4 — Regular season ends.

