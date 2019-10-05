Listen Live Sports

Nicholls snaps 8-game skid against Central Arkansas, 34-14

October 5, 2019 8:33 pm
 
THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Chase Fourcade and Julien Gums each accounted for a pair of touchdowns to help Nicholls cruise to a 34-14 victory over Central Arkansas on Saturday.

Nicholls (3-2, 2-0 Southland Conference) snapped an eight-game losing streak to Central Arkansas (3-2, 1-1).

Fourcade was 24-of-29 passing for 327 yards and a touchdown, and scored on a 1-yard run that capped a nine-play drive on the Colonels’ opening series. Fourcade is now the seventh player in the Southland Conference to reach 10,000 career yards of total offense.

Gums ran for 8-yard and 36-yard touchdowns in the second quarter that made it 20-0 at halftime.

Fourcade’s 26-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Talley stretched the lead to 27-7. Kendall Bussey added an 8-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter.

Breylin Smith tossed a 4-yard touchdown pass to Lujuan Winningham for Central Arkansas. Smith connected with Kylan Robinson on a 44-yard touchdown pass with six seconds left in the game.

