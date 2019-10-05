Listen Live Sports

Nick with 5 TDs, South Carolina St. beats Delaware St. 38-24

October 5, 2019 11:07 pm
 
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Tyrece Nick threw for a career-high five touchdowns as South Carolina State beat Delaware State 38-24 on Saturday night.

Nick had 253 yards passing for the Bulldogs (3-1, 1-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). He also led with 105 rushing yards.

Nick threw a 37-yard touchdown to Shaquan Davis on the Bulldogs’ third play of the game. Dillon Bredesen capped their next drive with a 41-yard field goal and South Carolina State led 10-0 late in the first quarter. Next, Nick connected with De’Montrez Burroughs for a 21-yard score and the Bulldogs were up 17-3 at halftime.

Nick opened the second half with a 50-yard touchdown throw to Will Vereen on the first play from scrimmage, stretching it to 24-3. Delaware State made good on a fumble recovery by Christian Johnson deep in Bulldogs territory with a Bryant Dallas scoring run to close to 24-10 with 5:51 left in the third.

Tylik Bethea had 198 yards and a score passing for the Hornets (1-4, 0-3). He also ran for a touchdown.

