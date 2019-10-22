Listen Live Sports

Nielsen’s top programs for Oct. 14-20

October 22, 2019 4:57 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — 1. NFL Football: Philadelphia at Dallas, NBC, 21.45 million.

2. “NFL Pregame Show,” NBC, 16.28 million.

3. NFL Football: Kansas City at Denver, Fox, 14.02 million.

4. NFL Football: Detroit at Green Bay, ESPN, 14 million.

5. “NFL Postgame Show,” Fox, 11.97 million.

6. “NCIS,” CBS, 10.88 million.

7. “Football Night in America,” NBC, 10.36 million.

8. “Chicago Med,” NBC, 8.94 million.

9. “FBI,” CBS, 8.76 million.

10. “Chicago PD,” NBC, 8.63 million.

11. Democratic Presidential Debate, CNN, 8.61 million.

12. “NFL Pregame Show,” Fox, 8.54 million.

13. “Chicago Fire,” NBC, 8.24 million.

14. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 8.13 million.

15. “The Voice” (Monday), NBC, 7.97 million.

16. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 7.95 million.

17. “The Voice” (Tuesday), NBC, 7.66 million.

18. American League Championship Series: N.Y. Yankees at Houston, Game 6, Fox Sports, 7.47 million.

19. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 7.44 million.

20. “The Masked Singer,” Fox, 7.42 million.

___

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by Fox Corp.; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.

