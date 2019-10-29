Listen Live Sports

Nielsen’s top programs for Oct. 21-27

October 29, 2019 4:20 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Oct. 21-27. Listings include the week’s ranking and viewership.

1. NFL Football: Green Bay at Kansas City, NBC, 18.32 million.

2. NFL Football: Washington at Minnesota, Fox, 13.77 million.

3. World Series Game 1: Washington at Houston, Fox, 12.28 million.

4. World Series Game 3: Houston at Washington, Fox, 12.22 million.

5. World Series Game 2: Washington at Houston, Fox, 12.01 million.

6. “NFL Pregame Show,” NBC, 11.87 million.

7. World Series Game 5: Houston at Washington, Fox, 11.39 million.

8. “NCIS,” CBS, 11.35 million.

9. NFL Football: New England at N.Y. Jets, ESPN, 11.33 million.

10. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 11.22 million.

11. World Series Game 4: Houston at Washington, Fox, 10.22 million.

12. “Football Night in America,” NBC, 9.52 million.

13. “FBI,” CBS, 8.88 million.

14. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 8.67 million.

15. “NFL Pregame Show,” Fox, 8.3 million.

16. “The Voice” (Tuesday), NBC, 8.08 million.

17. “The Voice” (Monday) NBC, 8.05 million.

18. “Chicago Fire,” NBC, 7.88 million.

19. “Chicago Med,” NBC, 7.84 million.

20. “This is Us,” NBC, 7.07 million.

___

ABC and ESPN are owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by Fox Corp.; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.

