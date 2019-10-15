Listen Live Sports

Nielsen’s top programs for Oct. 7-13

October 15, 2019 5:32 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Oct. 7-13. Listings include the week’s ranking and viewership.

1. NFL Football: N.Y. Giants at New England, Fox, 16.26 million.

2. NFL Football: Pittsburgh at L.A. Chargers, NBC, 14.89 million.

3. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 12.41 million.

4. NFL Football: Cleveland at San Francisco, ESPN, 11.56 million.

5. “Sunday Night Pre-Kick,” NBC, 11.54 million.

6. “NCIS,” CBS, 11.21 million.

7. “Football Night in America, Part 3,” NBC, 9.73 million.

8. “Thursday Night Pre-Kick,” Fox, 9.34 million.

9. “FBI,” CBS, 8.7 million.

10. “The Voice” (Tuesday), NBC, 8.55 million.

11. “The Voice” (Monday), NBC, 8.54 million.

12. “Chicago Fire,” NBC, 7.71 million.

13. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 7.64 million.

14. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 7.63 million.

15. “Chicago Med,” NBC, 7.47 million.

16. “Football Night in America, Part 2,” NBC, 7.39 million.

17. “9-1-1,” Fox, 7.36 million.

18. “This is Us,” NBC, 7.27 million.

19. “The Masked Singer,” Fox, 7.12 million.

20. “Hawaii Five-0,” CBS, 7.09 million.

___

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by Fox Corp.; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.

