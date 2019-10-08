Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Nielsen’s top programs for Sept. 30-Oct. 6

October 8, 2019 5:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Sept. 30-Oct. 6. Listings include the week’s ranking and viewership.

1. NFL Football: Indianapolis at Kansas City, NBC, 18.13 million.

2. “NFL Postgame,” Fox, 17.49 million.

3. NFL Football: L.A. Rams at Seattle, Fox, 14.41 million.

Advertisement

4. “Sunday Night NFL Pre-Kick,” NBC, 12.89 million.

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

5. “NCIS,” CBS, 12.52 million.

6. NFL Football: Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, ESPN, 10.81 million.

7. “FBI,” CBS, 9.47 million.

8. “The Voice” (Tuesday), NBC, 9.04 million.

9. “The Voice” (Monday), NBC, 8.75 million.

10. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 8.62 million.

        Check out our 2-part special investigation about the lasting impacts of the potential OPM-GSA merger on OPM's employees and mission.

11. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 8.35 million.

12. “Chicago Med,” NBC, 7.68 million.

13. “Chicago Fire,” NBC, 7.65 million.

14. “911,” Fox, 7.48 million.

15. “This is Us,” NBC, 7.46 million.

16. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 7.44 million.

17. “Football Night in America,” NBC, 7.29 million.

18. “NFL Pregame,” Fox, 7.27 million

19. “The Masked Singer,” Fox, 6.99 million.

20. “NCIS: New Orleans,” CBS, 6.91 million.

___

ABC and ESPN are owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by Fox Corp.; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Media News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 SBIR/STTR Innovation Summit
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
10|8 Microsoft Azure Training Day:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

300 birthday cards for a 100-year-old World War II Veteran

Today in History

2001: Office of Homeland Security is founded