NJCAA Football Ranking

Records Through Oct. 5 Record Pts Pvs 1. Mississippi Gulf Coast (15) 6-0 371.50 2 2. Northwest Mississippi 5-1 315.39 7 3. Lackawanna (Pa.) (1) 5-0 309.40 5 4. Hutchinson (Kan.) 5-1 309.03 1 5. Kilgore (Texas) 6-1 303.53 6 6. Hinds (Miss.) 5-1 244.01 11 7. Monroe College (N.Y.) 5-0 238.04 8 8. East Mississippi 4-2 221.47 3 9. Butler (Kan.) 5-2 198.96 4 10. Garden City (Kan.) 5-2 198.58 12 11. Trinity Valley (Texas) 4-2 151.33 10 12. Jones (Miss.) 4-2 151.28 14 13. Snow (Utah) 3-2 132.41 13 14. Highland (Kan.) 4-2 123.73 20 15. Georgia Military 5-2 116.23 16 16. ASA Miami 4-1 77 17 17. Independence (Kan.) 3-2 75.65 — 18. Mesabi Range (Minn.) 6-0 59.64 18 19. East Central (Miss.) 4-2 47.86 — 20. Blinn (Texas) 4-2 45 9

Others Receiving Votes: Fort Scott (Kan.) 38, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M 20, Copiah-Lincoln (Miss.) 8.2, ASA Brooklyn (N.Y.) 6, Iowa Western 5, North Dakota SCS 4, Rochester (Minn.) 3, Nassau (N.Y.) 2.

