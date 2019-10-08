NJCAA Football Ranking

|Records Through Oct. 5
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Mississippi Gulf Coast (15)
|6-0
|371.50
|2
|2. Northwest Mississippi
|5-1
|315.39
|7
|3. Lackawanna (Pa.) (1)
|5-0
|309.40
|5
|4. Hutchinson (Kan.)
|5-1
|309.03
|1
|5. Kilgore (Texas)
|6-1
|303.53
|6
|6. Hinds (Miss.)
|5-1
|244.01
|11
|7. Monroe College (N.Y.)
|5-0
|238.04
|8
|8. East Mississippi
|4-2
|221.47
|3
|9. Butler (Kan.)
|5-2
|198.96
|4
|10. Garden City (Kan.)
|5-2
|198.58
|12
|11. Trinity Valley (Texas)
|4-2
|151.33
|10
|12. Jones (Miss.)
|4-2
|151.28
|14
|13. Snow (Utah)
|3-2
|132.41
|13
|14. Highland (Kan.)
|4-2
|123.73
|20
|15. Georgia Military
|5-2
|116.23
|16
|16. ASA Miami
|4-1
|77
|17
|17. Independence (Kan.)
|3-2
|75.65
|—
|18. Mesabi Range (Minn.)
|6-0
|59.64
|18
|19. East Central (Miss.)
|4-2
|47.86
|—
|20. Blinn (Texas)
|4-2
|45
|9
Others Receiving Votes: Fort Scott (Kan.) 38, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M 20, Copiah-Lincoln (Miss.) 8.2, ASA Brooklyn (N.Y.) 6, Iowa Western 5, North Dakota SCS 4, Rochester (Minn.) 3, Nassau (N.Y.) 2.
