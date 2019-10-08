Listen Live Sports

NJCAA Football Ranking

October 8, 2019 12:39 pm
 
Records Through Oct. 5
Record Pts Pvs
1. Mississippi Gulf Coast (15) 6-0 371.50 2
2. Northwest Mississippi 5-1 315.39 7
3. Lackawanna (Pa.) (1) 5-0 309.40 5
4. Hutchinson (Kan.) 5-1 309.03 1
5. Kilgore (Texas) 6-1 303.53 6
6. Hinds (Miss.) 5-1 244.01 11
7. Monroe College (N.Y.) 5-0 238.04 8
8. East Mississippi 4-2 221.47 3
9. Butler (Kan.) 5-2 198.96 4
10. Garden City (Kan.) 5-2 198.58 12
11. Trinity Valley (Texas) 4-2 151.33 10
12. Jones (Miss.) 4-2 151.28 14
13. Snow (Utah) 3-2 132.41 13
14. Highland (Kan.) 4-2 123.73 20
15. Georgia Military 5-2 116.23 16
16. ASA Miami 4-1 77 17
17. Independence (Kan.) 3-2 75.65
18. Mesabi Range (Minn.) 6-0 59.64 18
19. East Central (Miss.) 4-2 47.86
20. Blinn (Texas) 4-2 45 9

Others Receiving Votes: Fort Scott (Kan.) 38, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M 20, Copiah-Lincoln (Miss.) 8.2, ASA Brooklyn (N.Y.) 6, Iowa Western 5, North Dakota SCS 4, Rochester (Minn.) 3, Nassau (N.Y.) 2.

