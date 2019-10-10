No. 18 Arizona State faces high-powered Washington State

Washington State (3-2, 0-2 Pac-12) at No. 18 Arizona State (5-1, 1-1), Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EDT (Pac-12 Network).

Line: Arizona State by 1 1/2.

Series record: Arizona State leads 17-5-2.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Arizona State is hoping to avoid the same fate it suffered after joining the AP Top 25 earlier this season. The Sun Devils moved into the rankings after beating Michigan State on the road, but lost the following week to Colorado. Washington State is looking for its first Pac-12 win after rolling through its nonconference schedule. The Cougars are coming off a bye week.

KEY MATCHUP

Arizona State’s secondary vs. Washington State’s passing game. The Sun Devils have some good athletes on the back end of their defense, but the Cougars put pressure on teams no matter how many quality players their opponent has. Washington State senior quarterback Anthony Gordon leads the nation with 2,146 passing yards, is second with 22 touchdowns and has spread it around to 11 different receivers. Arizona State will have safety Cam Phillips (dislocated elbow) back, but the Sun Devils will not doubt be tested by an offense that scores nearly 45 points per game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Washington State: WR Easop Winston Jr. The senior is not only Gordon’s favorite target with a team-leading 28 receptions, he’s also Washington State’s top TD receiving producer with eight, good for fourth nationally.

Arizona State: QB Jayden Daniels. The first freshman to start a Sun Devils’ opener at QB has handled the spotlight well. Daniels has made good decisions and been productive through the air and with his legs, accounting for 1,422 yards and seven TDs.

FACTS & FIGURES

Arizona State has scored at least 10 points in 124 consecutive games, the FBS’ longest active streak and second-longest in the modern era, behind Louisiana Tech’s 125 games from 2008-18. … Washington State is fourth in total offense at 546.8 per game. … The Sun Devils have forced a turnover in 11 straight games. … The Cougars lead the Pac-12 with seven fumble recoveries.

