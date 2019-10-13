Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
No. 18 Baylor top tackler Johnston has season-ending injury

October 13, 2019 4:26 pm
 
WACO, Texas (AP) — No. 18 Baylor will be without leading tackler Clay Johnston for the rest of the season after the senior middle linebacker injured his knee on a play where he had an interception.

Baylor officials didn’t elaborate Sunday, but they confirmed that Johnston had a season-ending injury.

Johnston got hurt in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s 33-30 double-overtime win over Texas Tech, when the Bears stayed undefeated. He limped off the field and never returned after his interception deep in Baylor territory.

His 58 tackles this season are 28 more than any other Baylor player, and he is third in the Big 12 Conference with 9.7 tackles per game. He had 10 tackles Saturday for his fourth consecutive double-digit game.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

