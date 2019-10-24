Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
No. 2 LSU meets No. 9 Auburn in clash of CFB hopefuls

October 24, 2019
 
No. 9 Auburn (6-1, 3-1 SEC) at No. 2 LSU (7-0, 3-0), Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EDT (CBS).

Line: LSU by 10 1/2.

Series record: LSU leads 30-22-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Auburn needs a victory to remain in control of its ability to win the SEC Western Division and stay in contention for a College Football Playoff bid. A loss wouldn’t be catastrophic for LSU if it can rebound to win remaining games, but the Tigers want to remain among college football’s unbeaten teams entering their final bye week, which will be followed by their highly anticipated visit to No. 1 Alabama on Nov. 9.

KEY MATCHUP

Auburn’s defense against LSU QB Joe Burrow and a prolific offense that has averaged 50.1 points a game and has yet to score fewer than 36 in a single contest.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Auburn: DE Marlon Davidson had three tackles for loss, two sacks, a forced fumble and fumble recovery in a victory over Arkansas last week. He leads Auburn this season with 8 ½ tackles for loss and 5 ½ sacks, while his two forced fumbles are tied for a team-high.

LSU: Burrow continues to threaten every LSU passing record, having already set a new mark for touchdowns in a single season with 29. His 2,484 yards passing ranks second nationally.

FACTS & FIGURES

Auburn has lost nine straight in Baton Rouge. …The home team has won 16 of the last 19 in the series. … Of the last 15 meetings, 10, including the past three, have been decided by seven or fewer points. … Auburn ranks third nationally in forced fumbles with 11 and fumble recoveries with 10. … Auburn is tied for ninth nationally in TDs rushing with 20, just five fewer than its total for all of 2018. … Auburn’s average of 239.6 yards rushing per game ranks 11th nationally. … LSU is 2-0 against top 10 opponents this season. … LSU has scored 35-plus points in the first seven games of a season for the first time in school history. … Of LSU’s 44 offensive possessions that produced touchdowns, 35 lasted less than three minutes.

More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

