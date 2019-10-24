Listen Live Sports

No. 24 Arizona State looks to bounce back at UCLA

October 24, 2019 4:20 pm
 
No. 24 Arizona State (5-2, 2-2 Pac-12) at UCLA (2-5, 2-2), Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EDT (Pac-12 Network).

Line: Arizona State by 3 1/2.

Series record: UCLA leads 20-14-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Arizona State can get bowl eligible with a win but is looking to bounce back after a 21-3 loss at No. 12 Utah last Saturday. UCLA has lost four straight at home but is coming off a 34-16 victory at Stanford on Oct. 17 that was its best game in all three phases. It is also a matchup of two of the youngest teams in the nation. UCLA’s roster is 52.8% freshmen — second-most in FBS — to Arizona State’s 52.5%, which is fourth.

KEY MATCHUP

Arizona State QB Jayden Daniels vs. UCLA’s front seven. Daniels leads the conference in yards per completion (14.22) but looked very much like a freshman last week as Utah held him to 4-of-18 passing for 25 yards. The Bruins recorded seven sacks against Stanford, which was the most since the 2015 Alamo Bowl against Kansas State.

PLAYERS TO WATCH:

Arizona State: RB Eno Benjamin is fourth in the conference with 633 yards and has three straight 100-yard games. The junior has forced 42 missed tackles, which is tied for 11th nationally among running backs.

UCLA: WR Kyle Philips has become one of Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s favorite targets. He has 23 receptions in the past three games, including 10 against Stanford.

FACTS & FIGURES

The Sun Devils have won three of the past four against the Bruins. … This is the first time this season Arizona State is playing back-to-back road games. … ASU WR Kyle Williams has caught a pass in 35 straight games. … UCLA QB Thompson-Robinson is averaging 62 yards rushing over the past four games. … RB Joshua Kelley is coming off a season-high 176 yards at Stanford.

More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

