The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
North Dakota State runs win streak to 26 with 37-3 win

October 5, 2019 4:36 pm
 
NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Trey Lance threw three touchdown passes and defending FCS champion North Dakota State defeated Illinois State 37-3 on Saturday.

The Bison ran their win streak to 26 games, the second-longest in FCS history, matching one by James Madison (2016-17). The Bison won 33 straight from 2012-14.

Lance was a tidy 12-of-15 passing for 189 yards and scoring throws to Christian Watson, Ben Ellefson and Noah Gindorff for the top-ranked Bison (5-0), who won their Missouri Valley Football Conference opener by beating the Redbirds (3-2), sixth in the coaches poll, for the eighth straight time. Ty Brooks rushed for 106 yards on nine carries, including a 53-yard score.

NDSU put up three touchdowns and a field goal in its first four possessions and led 23-3 at halftime.

The Bison outgained the Redbirds 482-200 in total yards and gave up just 79 on the ground.

Illinois State almost had a touchdown at the end of the third quarter when Brady Davis threw to Kacper Rutkiewicz for a 64-yard gain to the 1-yard line but the Bison stuffed two runs, a penalty cost the Redbirds 5 yards and then NDSU broke up two passes. NDSU has given up only five touchdowns this season.

