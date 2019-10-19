North Dakota State wins 28th straight, blanks MSU 22-0

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Trey Lance passed for 225 yards and rushed for a touchdown, Adam Cofield picked up two rushing scores and North Dakota State blanked Missouri State 22-0 on Saturday, pushing its win streak to 28 games.

The Bison (7-0, 3-0 Missouri Valley Conference) are the top-ranked team in the FCS and showed it against Missouri State (1-5, 1-2).

North Dakota State amassed 447 yards to the Tigers 185, picked up 22 first downs to 12, held the ball for 10 minutes longer and ran 74 plays to Missouri State’s 57.

NDSU held Missouri State to 3-and-out on the Tigers first possession, then ground 65 yards to score with Lance completing his first four passes and running the final 21 yards to the end zone. The Bison ran in the points after as well to lead 8-0.

Lance finished 21 of 31 for 225 yards and had eight carries for 79 more. Cofield was the leading rusher with 93 yards on 12 carries with a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs.

Peyton Huslig passed 20 for 37 for 164 yards for the Tigers, who were held to 21 yards rushing.

