NTRA Thoroughbred Poll

NEW YORK (AP) — The Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA) covering racing performances through Oct. 20. Rankings based on the votes of sports and thoroughbred racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, record, total points and previous rank (Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling):

A-S St-1-2-3 Pts Prv 1. Bricks and Mortar (25) 5-H 5-5-0-0 374 1 2. Midnight Bisou (12) 4-F 7-7-0-0 352 2 3. Sistercharlie (1) 5-M 3-3-0-0 279 3 4. Mitole (1) 4-C 6-5-0-1 264 4 5. McKinzie 4-C 6-2-4-0 187 5 6. Code of Honor 3-C 7-4-1-1 173 6 7. Imperial Hint 6-H 4-2-0-2 143 7 8. Omaha Beach (1) 3-C 5-4-1-0 100 8 9. Catalina Cruiser 5-C 3-3-0-0 89 9 10. Vino Rosso 4-C 5-2-1-1 87 10

Other Horses Receiving Votes: World of Trouble 19, Covfefe 13, Elate 13, Maximum Security 10, Concrete Rose 8, Blue Prize 6, Vasilika 6, Dennis’ Moment 4, Kellybegs Captain 4, Street Band 3, Uni 3, Come Dancing 2, Spiced Perfection 2, Wicked Whisper 2, Higher Power 1, Preservationist 1.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.