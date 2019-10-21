Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NTRA Thoroughbred Poll

October 21, 2019 3:06 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — The Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA) covering racing performances through Oct. 20. Rankings based on the votes of sports and thoroughbred racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, record, total points and previous rank (Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling):

A-S St-1-2-3 Pts Prv
1. Bricks and Mortar (25) 5-H 5-5-0-0 374 1
2. Midnight Bisou (12) 4-F 7-7-0-0 352 2
3. Sistercharlie (1) 5-M 3-3-0-0 279 3
4. Mitole (1) 4-C 6-5-0-1 264 4
5. McKinzie 4-C 6-2-4-0 187 5
6. Code of Honor 3-C 7-4-1-1 173 6
7. Imperial Hint 6-H 4-2-0-2 143 7
8. Omaha Beach (1) 3-C 5-4-1-0 100 8
9. Catalina Cruiser 5-C 3-3-0-0 89 9
10. Vino Rosso 4-C 5-2-1-1 87 10

Other Horses Receiving Votes: World of Trouble 19, Covfefe 13, Elate 13, Maximum Security 10, Concrete Rose 8, Blue Prize 6, Vasilika 6, Dennis’ Moment 4, Kellybegs Captain 4, Street Band 3, Uni 3, Come Dancing 2, Spiced Perfection 2, Wicked Whisper 2, Higher Power 1, Preservationist 1.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|21 DC CyberWeek
10|21 DC CyberWeek Opening Party
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Eleven soldiers receive first U.S. Army's Expert Soldier Badges

Today in History

1867: US takes possession of Alaska