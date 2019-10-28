NTRA Thoroughbred Poll

Listen Live Sports

October 28, 2019 2:29 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA) covering racing performances through Oct. 27. Rankings based on the votes of sports and thoroughbred racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, record, total points and previous rank (Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling):

A-S St-1-2-3 Pts Prv
1. Bricks and Mortar (27) 5-H 5-5-0-0 378 1
2. Midnight Bisou (11) 4-F 7-7-0-0 348 2
3. Sistercharlie (1) 5-M 3-3-0-0 283 3
4. Mitole 4-C 6-5-0-1 263 4
5. McKinzie 4-C 6-2-4-0 191 5
6. Code of Honor 3-C 7-4-1-1 168 6
7. Imperial Hint 6-H 4-2-0-2 126 7
8. Omaha Beach 3-C 5-4-1-0 91 8
9. Vino Rosso 4-C 5-2-1-1 85 10
10. Catalina Cruiser 5-C 3-3-0-0 71 9

Other Horses Receiving Votes: Maximum Security 69, Elate 16, World of Trouble 14, Covfefe 9, Concrete Rose 8, Blue Prize 5, Vasilika 5, Dennis’ Moment 3, Spiced Perfection 2, Street Band 2, Uni 2, Wicked Whisper 2, Come Dancing 1, Higher Power 1, Thunder Snow 1, War of Will 1.

