The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Nuggets-Clippers, Box

October 11, 2019 1:02 am
 
DENVER (111)

Barton 3-11 0-0 7, Millsap 4-8 3-4 13, Jokic 5-7 0-0 10, Harris 2-7 0-0 4, Murray 4-7 1-3 9, Hernangomez 3-6 1-1 8, Cancar 0-1 0-0 0, Grant 1-6 3-4 6, Vanderbilt 1-4 1-1 3, Porter Jr. 6-7 0-0 12, Plumlee 4-4 0-0 8, Morris 4-9 0-0 9, Dozier 1-2 4-5 6, Beasley 6-8 3-3 16. Totals 44-87 16-21 111.

L.A. CLIPPERS (91)

Leonard 3-6 0-0 7, Green 2-8 0-0 5, Harrell 7-16 1-2 15, Shamet 4-8 1-1 11, Williams 4-6 4-5 13, Harkless 3-4 1-2 8, Larrier 0-2 0-0 0, Mann 1-3 0-2 2, Grantham 0-2 0-0 0, Motley 0-1 0-0 0, Kabengele 0-1 0-0 0, Patterson 2-3 0-2 5, Zubac 4-6 2-2 10, Coffey 0-0 1-2 1, Walton Jr. 2-3 0-0 4, Palmer Jr. 1-5 3-5 5, Robinson 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 35-80 13-23 91.

Denver 23 29 29 30—111
L.A. Clippers 29 32 15 15— 91

3-Point Goals_Denver 7-25 (Millsap 2-5, Beasley 1-2, Morris 1-2, Grant 1-2, Hernangomez 1-4, Barton 1-4, Porter Jr. 0-1, Cancar 0-1, Jokic 0-1, Harris 0-3), L.A. Clippers 8-26 (Shamet 2-5, Harkless 1-1, Williams 1-1, Patterson 1-2, Leonard 1-3, Robinson 1-4, Green 1-5, Walton Jr. 0-1, Mann 0-1, Grantham 0-1, Palmer Jr. 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Denver 51 (Jokic 11), L.A. Clippers 33 (Harrell 7). Assists_Denver 28 (Plumlee 6), L.A. Clippers 28 (Leonard 6). Total Fouls_Denver 21, L.A. Clippers 19. Technicals_Denver coach Nuggets (Defensive three second), Harrell. A_15,778 (18,997).

