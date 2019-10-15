Nuggets-Suns, Box

DENVER (107)

Craig 1-5 0-0 3, Grant 6-8 8-8 22, Jokic 2-4 0-0 4, Murray 6-16 2-2 16, Harris 6-10 4-4 18, Vanderbilt 1-1 0-0 2, Hernangomez 1-1 3-4 6, Cancar 0-1 0-0 0, Cook 0-1 0-0 0, Plumlee 4-6 2-4 10, Porter Jr. 5-10 0-0 11, Morris 2-5 1-2 6, Dozier 1-4 2-2 4, Barton 2-8 1-2 5. Totals 37-80 23-28 107.

PHOENIX (102)

Oubre Jr. 3-11 5-6 11, Bridges 2-6 0-1 4, Ayton 7-9 0-0 14, Rubio 2-7 3-3 7, Booker 3-7 2-2 8, C.Johnson 3-10 0-0 9, Kaminsky 6-10 8-8 22, Diallo 1-3 1-2 3, Baynes 1-7 1-2 3, Okobo 3-6 2-2 9, Lecque 0-2 2-2 2, Carter 1-2 0-0 3, Jerome 1-3 0-0 3, Harper 0-1 0-0 0, Odiase 1-1 1-2 4. Totals 34-85 25-30 102.

Denver 39 27 19 22—107 Phoenix 30 22 21 29—102

3-Point Goals_Denver 10-30 (Grant 2-3, Harris 2-4, Murray 2-6, Hernangomez 1-1, Porter Jr. 1-2, Morris 1-2, Craig 1-4, Plumlee 0-1, Cancar 0-1, Dozier 0-1, Jokic 0-2, Barton 0-3), Phoenix 9-32 (C.Johnson 3-8, Kaminsky 2-4, Carter 1-1, Jerome 1-1, Odiase 1-1, Okobo 1-3, Booker 0-1, Harper 0-1, Diallo 0-1, Rubio 0-2, Baynes 0-2, Bridges 0-3, Oubre Jr. 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Denver 43 (Murray 8), Phoenix 36 (Kaminsky 6). Assists_Denver 25 (Plumlee, Murray 6), Phoenix 29 (Rubio 9). Total Fouls_Denver 30, Phoenix 27. A_8,075 (18,422).

