Nuggets-Trail Blazers, Box

DENVER (105)

Barton 3-7 1-1 7, Millsap 4-6 4-4 14, Plumlee 2-2 2-4 6, Murray 3-10 4-4 10, Harris 2-5 0-0 5, Vanderbilt 2-7 0-2 4, Cancar 1-2 0-0 2, Hernangomez 0-3 2-2 2, Craig 0-1 0-0 0, Grant 5-8 0-0 13, Porter Jr. 4-7 1-2 9, Cook 1-1 0-0 2, Zeller 1-4 0-1 2, Morris 4-8 3-3 12, Dozier 2-3 1-1 5, Beasley 4-11 2-2 12. Totals 38-85 20-26 105.

PORTLAND (94)

Hood 2-4 2-2 6, Collins 5-12 0-0 10, Whiteside 3-6 1-2 7, Lillard 2-7 1-1 5, McCollum 3-8 0-1 7, Little 1-2 6-7 8, Hezonja 3-7 6-6 12, Hoard 1-1 0-0 2, Tolliver 1-4 0-0 2, Labissiere 2-8 5-6 10, Brown 3-4 2-3 8, Perrantes 0-0 0-0 0, Caupain 1-3 0-0 2, Simons 3-11 1-2 10, Bazemore 1-7 2-4 5, Trent Jr. 0-7 0-0 0, Blevins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-91 26-34 94.

Denver 27 25 26 27—105 Portland 22 28 18 26— 94

3-Point Goals_Denver 9-29 (Grant 3-5, Millsap 2-2, Beasley 2-6, Harris 1-1, Morris 1-3, Porter Jr. 0-1, Cancar 0-1, Craig 0-1, Dozier 0-1, Murray 0-2, Hernangomez 0-3, Barton 0-3), Portland 6-30 (Simons 3-5, Bazemore 1-2, Labissiere 1-2, McCollum 1-4, Caupain 0-1, Little 0-1, Collins 0-2, Hezonja 0-2, Tolliver 0-3, Trent Jr. 0-4, Lillard 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Denver 49 (Vanderbilt, Craig, Beasley, Millsap, Plumlee 5), Portland 51 (Labissiere 12). Assists_Denver 21 (Morris 4), Portland 19 (Simons, Labissiere, McCollum, Hezonja, Lillard 2). Total Fouls_Denver 29, Portland 24. A_10,942 (12,888).

