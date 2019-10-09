Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Nuggets-Trail Blazers, Box

October 9, 2019 1:04 am
 
< a min read
Share       
DENVER (105)

Barton 3-7 1-1 7, Millsap 4-6 4-4 14, Plumlee 2-2 2-4 6, Murray 3-10 4-4 10, Harris 2-5 0-0 5, Vanderbilt 2-7 0-2 4, Cancar 1-2 0-0 2, Hernangomez 0-3 2-2 2, Craig 0-1 0-0 0, Grant 5-8 0-0 13, Porter Jr. 4-7 1-2 9, Cook 1-1 0-0 2, Zeller 1-4 0-1 2, Morris 4-8 3-3 12, Dozier 2-3 1-1 5, Beasley 4-11 2-2 12. Totals 38-85 20-26 105.

PORTLAND (94)

Hood 2-4 2-2 6, Collins 5-12 0-0 10, Whiteside 3-6 1-2 7, Lillard 2-7 1-1 5, McCollum 3-8 0-1 7, Little 1-2 6-7 8, Hezonja 3-7 6-6 12, Hoard 1-1 0-0 2, Tolliver 1-4 0-0 2, Labissiere 2-8 5-6 10, Brown 3-4 2-3 8, Perrantes 0-0 0-0 0, Caupain 1-3 0-0 2, Simons 3-11 1-2 10, Bazemore 1-7 2-4 5, Trent Jr. 0-7 0-0 0, Blevins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-91 26-34 94.

Denver 27 25 26 27—105
Portland 22 28 18 26— 94

3-Point Goals_Denver 9-29 (Grant 3-5, Millsap 2-2, Beasley 2-6, Harris 1-1, Morris 1-3, Porter Jr. 0-1, Cancar 0-1, Craig 0-1, Dozier 0-1, Murray 0-2, Hernangomez 0-3, Barton 0-3), Portland 6-30 (Simons 3-5, Bazemore 1-2, Labissiere 1-2, McCollum 1-4, Caupain 0-1, Little 0-1, Collins 0-2, Hezonja 0-2, Tolliver 0-3, Trent Jr. 0-4, Lillard 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Denver 49 (Vanderbilt, Craig, Beasley, Millsap, Plumlee 5), Portland 51 (Labissiere 12). Assists_Denver 21 (Morris 4), Portland 19 (Simons, Labissiere, McCollum, Hezonja, Lillard 2). Total Fouls_Denver 29, Portland 24. A_10,942 (12,888).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 SBIR/STTR Innovation Summit
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
10|8 Microsoft Azure Training Day:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

300 birthday cards for a 100-year-old World War II Veteran

Today in History

2001: Office of Homeland Security is founded