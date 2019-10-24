Nuggets-Trail Blazers, Box

DENVER (108)

Barton 3-8 11-12 19, Millsap 3-8 2-2 11, Jokic 8-14 1-2 20, Murray 4-14 3-4 14, Harris 3-11 1-1 8, Craig 4-6 0-0 10, Grant 3-4 1-2 9, Plumlee 2-4 1-2 5, Morris 2-6 2-2 6, Beasley 2-6 0-0 6. Totals 34-81 22-27 108.

PORTLAND (100)

Hood 5-10 1-1 13, Collins 4-9 0-0 8, Whiteside 6-7 4-4 16, Lillard 10-21 9-10 32, McCollum 5-18 0-0 12, Hezonja 0-3 2-2 2, Labissiere 3-4 2-2 8, Tolliver 0-1 0-0 0, Bazemore 1-7 2-2 4, Simons 2-7 1-2 5. Totals 36-87 21-23 100.

Denver 24 30 19 35—108 Portland 27 23 24 26—100

3-Point Goals_Denver 18-32 (Millsap 3-4, Jokic 3-5, Murray 3-6, Grant 2-2, Barton 2-3, Craig 2-3, Beasley 2-4, Harris 1-5), Portland 7-28 (Lillard 3-10, McCollum 2-4, Hood 2-5, Hezonja 0-1, Tolliver 0-1, Collins 0-2, Simons 0-2, Bazemore 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Denver 45 (Jokic 13), Portland 48 (Whiteside 19). Assists_Denver 24 (Murray 6), Portland 13 (Lillard 8). Total Fouls_Denver 23, Portland 25. A_19,991 (19,393).

