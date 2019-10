By The Associated Press

All Times EDT Semifinals Sunday, Oct. 20

North Carolina 4, Reign FC 1, ET

Chicago 1, Portland 0

Championship Sunday, Oct. 27

At Cary, N.C.

North Carolina vs. Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

