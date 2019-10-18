Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Oilers beat Red Wings 2-1 to regain NHL lead

October 18, 2019 11:57 pm
 
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — James Neal and Ethan Bear scored, Mikko Koskinen made 25 saves and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Detroit Red Wings 2-1 on Friday night to regain sole possession of the overall NHL lead.

Darnell Nurse had two assists to help the Oilers improve to 7-1-0. Mike Green scored for Detroit. Coming off a 5-1 loss at Calgary on Thursday night, the Red Wings have lost four in a row to drop to 3-5-0.

Neal scored eight minutes into the second period when a long rebound came out to him for his NHL-leading ninth goal of the season. Neal has already surpassed the seven goals he had last season with the Calgary Flames.

Bear scored his second goal in two games, connecting on a point shot 4 minutes after Neal’s goal.

Green scored late in the second.

NOTES: Oilers general manager Ken Holland faced his longtime former team for the first time since being hired by Edmonton on May 7. … The Oilers wore their new third jerseys for the first time.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: Host Vancouver on Tuesday night.

Oilers: At Winnipeg on Sunday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

