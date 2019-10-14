Oilers-Blackhawks Sum

Edmonton 0 0 1—1 Chicago 0 1 2—3

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Chicago, Kane 2 (Strome), 4:11.

Third Period_2, Chicago, Nylander 2 (Carpenter), 6:20. 3, Edmonton, Neal 8 (Nugent-Hopkins, Draisaitl), 17:49 (pp). 4, Chicago, Saad 2 (Toews, Kampf), 19:27.

Shots on Goal_Edmonton 12-6-10_28. Chicago 10-17-8_35.

Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 1 of 3; Chicago 0 of 3.

Goalies_Edmonton, M.Smith 3-1-0 (34 shots-32 saves). Chicago, Crawford 1-2-0 (28-27).

A_21,260 (19,717). T_2:25.

Referees_TJ Luxmore, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Darren Gibbs, James Tobias.

