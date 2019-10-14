Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Oilers-Blackhawks Sum

October 14, 2019 11:55 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Edmonton 0 0 1—1
Chicago 0 1 2—3

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Chicago, Kane 2 (Strome), 4:11.

Third Period_2, Chicago, Nylander 2 (Carpenter), 6:20. 3, Edmonton, Neal 8 (Draisaitl, Nugent-Hopkins), 17:49 (pp). 4, Chicago, Saad 2 (Kampf, Toews), 19:27.

Shots on Goal_Edmonton 12-6-10_28. Chicago 10-17-8_35.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 1 of 3; Chicago 0 of 3.

        Insight by VMware: Learn the latest in how agencies are approaching cloud computing in this exclusive executive briefing.

Goalies_Edmonton, M.Smith 3-1-0 (34 shots-32 saves). Chicago, Crawford 1-2-0 (28-27).

A_21,260 (19,717). T_2:25.

Referees_TJ Luxmore, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Darren Gibbs, James Tobias.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|13 AAPA 2019 Annual Convention & Expo
10|14 Cocktails & Conversation: Defending...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Secretary of Army sworn in at Pentagon Mall steps

Today in History

1962: Cuban Missile Crisis begins