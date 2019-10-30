Oilers-Blue Jackets Sum

Edmonton 2 2 0—4 Columbus 0 1 0—1

First Period_1, Edmonton, Neal 11 (Draisaitl, McDavid), 9:11 (pp). 2, Edmonton, Draisaitl 11 (Nugent-Hopkins, Chiasson), 17:02.

Second Period_3, Edmonton, Khaira 1 (Nugent-Hopkins, Gagner), 1:20. 4, Edmonton, Draisaitl 12 (Kassian), 4:56. 5, Columbus, Werenski 3 (Dubois, Atkinson), 6:55 (pp).

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Edmonton 9-10-12_31. Columbus 5-12-7_24.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 1 of 5; Columbus 1 of 3.

Goalies_Edmonton, Smith 4-3-1 (24 shots-23 saves). Columbus, Merzlikins 0-1-1 (19-19), Korpisalo 5-4-1 (12-8).

A_14,193 (18,500). T_2:21.

Referees_Tim Peel, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Bryan Pancich.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.