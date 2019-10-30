Listen Live Sports

Oilers-Blue Jackets Sums

October 30, 2019 10:56 pm
 
Edmonton 2 2 0—4
Columbus 0 1 0—1

First Period_1, Edmonton, Neal 11 (Draisaitl, McDavid), 9:11 (pp). 2, Edmonton, Draisaitl 11 (Chiasson, Nugent-Hopkins), 17:02. Penalties_Bjorkstrand, CBJ, (holding), 3:12; Dubois, CBJ, (tripping), 7:28; Milano, CBJ, (interference), 14:59.

Second Period_3, Edmonton, Khaira 1 (Gagner, Nugent-Hopkins), 1:20. 4, Edmonton, Draisaitl 12 (Kassian), 4:56. 5, Columbus, Werenski 3 (Atkinson, Dubois), 6:55 (pp). Penalties_Nugent-Hopkins, EDM, (holding), 5:06; Kassian, EDM, (holding stick), 15:52; Bear, EDM, (high sticking), 16:05; Columbus bench, served by Milano (too many men on the ice), 19:39.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Columbus bench, served by Milano (too many men on the ice), 14:45.

Shots on Goal_Edmonton 9-10-12_31. Columbus 5-12-7_24.

Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 1 of 5; Columbus 1 of 3.

Goalies_Edmonton, Smith 4-3-1 (24 shots-23 saves). Columbus, Merzlikins 0-1-1 (19-19), Korpisalo 5-4-1 (12-8).

A_14,193 (18,500). T_2:20.

Referees_Tim Peel, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Bryan Pancich.

