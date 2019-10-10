Listen Live Sports

Oilers-Devils Sums

October 10, 2019 9:50 pm
 
Edmonton 1 1 1 0—4
New Jersey 1 1 1 0—3
Edmonton won shootout 1-0.

First Period_1, New Jersey, Palmieri 2, 6:14. 2, Edmonton, Draisaitl 2 (Kassian, Nurse), 9:17. Penalties_Nurse, EDM, (tripping), 0:24.

Second Period_3, New Jersey, Gusev 2 (Bratt, Carrick), 14:12. 4, Edmonton, Neal 7 (McDavid, Nugent-Hopkins), 19:32 (pp). Penalties_Zacha, NJ, (interference), 6:59; Jurco, EDM, (hooking), 15:35; Wood, NJ, (hooking), 18:21.

Third Period_5, New Jersey, Severson 1 (Hall, Hischier), 15:35. 6, Edmonton, McDavid 3 (Klefbom, Nugent-Hopkins), 18:54 (pp). Penalties_Coleman, NJ, (tripping), 18:44.

Overtime_None. Penalties_None.

Shootout_Edmonton 1 (Nugent-Hopkins NG, McDavid NG, Draisaitl G), New Jersey 0 (Gusev NG, Hughes NG, Hall NG).

Shots on Goal_Edmonton 5-11-4-2_22. New Jersey 7-12-9-3_31.

Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 2 of 3; New Jersey 0 of 2.

Goalies_Edmonton, Koskinen 2-0-0 (31 shots-28 saves). New Jersey, Blackwood 0-1-2 (22-19).

A_14,586 (16,514). T_2:38.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen_Tyson Baker, Brian Murphy.

