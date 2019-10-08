Oilers-Islanders Sum

Edmonton 2 2 1—5 N.Y. Islanders 1 0 1—2

First Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Beauvillier 2 (Komarov), 14:14 (sh). 2, Edmonton, Neal 3, 17:53. 3, Edmonton, Neal 4 (Nurse, McDavid), 19:29 (pp).

Second Period_4, Edmonton, Neal 5 (McDavid, Draisaitl), 6:31 (pp). 5, Edmonton, Kassian 3 (McDavid, Draisaitl), 8:46.

Third Period_6, Edmonton, Neal 6 (Jurco, Klefbom), 6:51. 7, N.Y. Islanders, Martin 1 (Dobson, Cizikas), 13:32.

Shots on Goal_Edmonton 13-11-3_27. N.Y. Islanders 6-11-10_27.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 2 of 5; N.Y. Islanders 0 of 2.

Goalies_Edmonton, Koskinen 1-0-0 (27 shots-25 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Greiss 1-0-0 (8-7), Varlamov 0-2-0 (19-15).

A_10,985 (13,917). T_2:25.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Steve Kozari. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Ryan Gibbons.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.