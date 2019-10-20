Oilers-Jets Sum

Edmonton 0 0 0 0—0 Winnipeg 0 0 0 0—1 Winnipeg won shootout 2-0.

First Period_None.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_None.

Overtime_None.

Advertisement

Shootout_Edmonton 0 (Nugent-Hopkins NG, McDavid NG), Winnipeg 2 (Connor G, Laine G).

Shots on Goal_Edmonton 7-8-9-4_28. Winnipeg 2-9-10-2_23.

Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 0 of 2; Winnipeg 0 of 4.

Goalies_Edmonton, Smith 3-1-1 (23 shots-23 saves). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 4-3-0 (28-28).

A_15,321 (15,321). T_2:31.

Referees_Francis Charron, Pierre Lambert. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, Travis Toomey.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.