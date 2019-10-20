Listen Live Sports

Oilers-Jets Sums

October 20, 2019 9:47 pm
 
Edmonton 0 0 0 0—0
Winnipeg 0 0 0 0—1
Winnipeg won shootout 2-0.

First Period_None. Penalties_Poolman, WPG, (tripping), 18:04.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Nurse, EDM, (holding), 7:09; McDavid, EDM, (slashing), 15:34; Little, WPG, (slashing), 18:46.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Nugent-Hopkins, EDM, (holding), 0:26; Khaira, EDM, (holding stick), 10:49.

Overtime_None. Penalties_None.

Shootout_Edmonton 0 (Nugent-Hopkins NG, McDavid NG), Winnipeg 2 (Connor G, Laine G).

Shots on Goal_Edmonton 7-8-9-4_28. Winnipeg 2-9-10-2_23.

Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 0 of 2; Winnipeg 0 of 4.

Goalies_Edmonton, Smith 3-1-1 (23 shots-23 saves). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 4-3-0 (28-28).

A_15,321 (15,321). T_2:31.

Referees_Francis Charron, Pierre Lambert. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, Travis Toomey.

