Oilers-Rangers Sums

Edmonton 0 1 3—4 N.Y. Rangers 1 0 0—1

First Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Kakko 1 (Strome), 18:28. Penalties_Neal, EDM, (hooking), 5:08; Russell, EDM, (high sticking), 6:29.

Second Period_2, Edmonton, Klefbom 1 (Nugent-Hopkins), 6:45. Penalties_Kassian, EDM, (interference), 0:34; Howden, NYR, (interference), 17:10.

Third Period_3, Edmonton, McDavid 4 (Klefbom, Draisaitl), 9:44 (pp). 4, Edmonton, Draisaitl 3 (McDavid, Bear), 13:12. 5, Edmonton, Draisaitl 4 (Nurse), 19:45. Penalties_McDavid, EDM, (tripping), 6:20; Lemieux, NYR, (interference), 8:33.

Shots on Goal_Edmonton 8-5-14_27. N.Y. Rangers 7-5-9_21.

Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 1 of 2; N.Y. Rangers 0 of 4.

Goalies_Edmonton, M.Smith 3-0-0 (21 shots-20 saves). N.Y. Rangers, Lundqvist 1-1-0 (26-23).

A_17,177 (18,006). T_2:25.

Referees_Chris Lee, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Brian Murphy.

