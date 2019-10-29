Oilers-Red Wings Sum

|Edmonton
First Period_1, Detroit, Larkin 4 (Bertuzzi, Hirose), 7:41 (pp). 2, Detroit, Nemeth 1 (Bowey, Filppula), 8:33.
Second Period_None.
Third Period_3, Edmonton, Draisaitl 10 (McDavid), 12:48. 4, Detroit, Hronek 3 (Larkin), 19:18.
Shots on Goal_Edmonton 6-9-17_32. Detroit 13-10-5_28.
Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 0 of 3; Detroit 1 of 3.
Goalies_Edmonton, Koskinen 5-1-0 (27 shots-25 saves). Detroit, Howard 2-5-0 (32-31).
A_19,515 (20,000). T_2:28.
Referees_Jean Hebert, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Steve Miller, Libor Suchanek.
