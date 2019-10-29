Oilers-Red Wings Sums

Edmonton 0 0 1—1 Detroit 2 0 1—3

First Period_1, Detroit, Larkin 4 (Hirose, Bertuzzi), 7:41 (pp). 2, Detroit, Nemeth 1 (Filppula, Bowey), 8:33. Penalties_Draisaitl, EDM, (boarding), 7:19; Helm, DET, (tripping), 18:50.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Neal, EDM, (interference), 4:27; Bear, EDM, (holding), 11:07; Helm, DET, (interference), 13:19.

Third Period_3, Edmonton, Draisaitl 10 (McDavid), 12:48. 4, Detroit, Hronek 3 (Larkin), 19:18 (sh). Penalties_Athanasiou, DET, (roughing), 13:09; Nurse, EDM, (roughing), 13:09; Larkin, DET, (hooking), 13:35.

Shots on Goal_Edmonton 6-9-17_32. Detroit 13-10-5_28.

Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 0 of 3; Detroit 1 of 3.

Goalies_Edmonton, Koskinen 5-0-0 (27 shots-25 saves). Detroit, Howard 1-5-0 (32-31).

T_2:28.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Steve Miller, Libor Suchanek.

