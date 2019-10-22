Oilers-Wild Sum

Edmonton 0 0 0—0 Minnesota 3 0 0—3

First Period_1, Minnesota, Staal 1 (Greenway, Zuccarello), 11:33. 2, Minnesota, Staal 2 (Greenway, Soucy), 12:48. 3, Minnesota, Hunt 4 (Staal, Dumba), 16:46 (pp).

Second Period_None.

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Edmonton 8-9-8_25. Minnesota 12-10-8_30.

Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 0 of 2; Minnesota 1 of 3.

Goalies_Edmonton, Smith 3-2-1 (30 shots-27 saves). Minnesota, Dubnyk 2-5-0 (9-9), Stalock 1-1-0 (16-16).

A_17,189 (18,064). T_2:26.

Referees_Peter MacDougall, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Kyle Flemington, Ryan Galloway.

