The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Oklahoma’s Sooner Schooner tips over on field; no injuries

October 19, 2019 3:58 pm
 
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — University of Oklahoma officials say there were no injuries to riders of the school’s “Sooner Schooner” or the horses that pull it when the miniature covered wagon tipped over during the Oklahoma-West Virginia football game.

The wagon pulled by two horses and carrying members of student spirit groups circles the field after Oklahoma scores. It was celebrating a second-quarter touchdown Saturday when it rolled onto its side while carrying three people.

The OU athletic department said in a statement that the people were evaluated by medical personnel at the stadium and released with no serious injuries while veterinarians and horse handlers said the horses appear uninjured as well.

The statement said it appears the “weight distribution” of riders in the rear of the wagon caused the spill.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

