Olympic group postpones election awaiting leader’s trial

October 17, 2019 5:03 am
 
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The global group of Olympic bodies has postponed a presidential election indefinitely until a court case involving its leader is resolved.

Sheikh Ahmad al Fahad al Sabah stepped aside from the Association of National Olympic Committees presidency last November after being indicted in Switzerland in an alleged fraud case.

The Kuwaiti sheikh, who also suspended his 26-year membership of the International Olympic Committee, was due to win re-election unopposed as ANOC president through 2022.

ANOC’s acting president, Robin Mitchell of Fiji, told the 206-nation group that “nothing has changed since last year.”

Mitchell, a member of the IOC executive board, says: “Sheikh Ahmad continues to wait for the resolution of affairs before the Swiss court.”

Sheikh Ahmad’s trial in Geneva is expected next year. Public prosecutors accuse him of forgery in an alleged faked arbitration case involving several others. He has denied wrongdoing and said the case is “politically motivated” by rivals in Kuwait.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

