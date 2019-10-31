Oregon QB Herbert among 12 finalists for top scholar-athlete

Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert and Georgia kicker Rodrigo Blankenship were among the 12 finalists selected for the Campbell Trophy, given to the top scholar-athlete in college football.

The finalists are selected from all levels college football by the National Football Foundation.

The other finalists are: Eastern Washington’s Spencer Blackburn; Ohio State’s Jordan Fuller; Minnesota State’s Alex Goettl; Kansas State’s Adam Holtorf; Carnegie Mellon’s Michael Lohmeier; Virginia’s Jordan Mack; Montana’s Dante Olson; Cornell’s Jelani Taylor; Stanford’s Casey Toohill; and Western Michigan’s Jon Wassink.

The finalists receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship and the winner receives an additional $7,000 in scholarship money and the trophy named after former Columbia player and coach William V. Campbell.

The winner will be announced Dec. 10 at the NFF’s Hall of Fame induction in New York.

