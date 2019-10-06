Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Orji Okwonkwo leads Impact over Red Bulls, 3-0

October 6, 2019 7:43 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MONTREAL (AP) — Orji Okwonkwo had a goal and an assist to help the Montreal Impact beat the New York Red Bulls 3-0 on Sunday in the regular-season finale.

Bojan and Maximiliano Urruti also scored for the Impact (12-17-5) and goalkeeper Clement Diop made one save for the shutout.

With their first loss in three weeks, the playoff-bound Red Bulls (14-14-6) dropped to sixth in the Eastern Conference. New York will play the Philadelphia Union in the first round of the playoffs.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|6 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
10|7 NRO Cyber Day
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Community relations event at DoD Education Activity Bahrain

Today in History

1927: Work begins on Mount Rushmore