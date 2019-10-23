Listen Live Sports

Osemele having shoulder surgery; Jets yet to approve it

October 23, 2019 4:18 pm
 
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets guard Kelechi Osemele says he is having surgery on his injured right shoulder Friday despite the team not yet approving the procedure.

Osemele says Wednesday he received a third medical opinion earlier this week, and it was recommended he have the surgery on what he says is a torn labrum that has detached from the bone.

Osemele said last Friday the team doctor and an independent doctor in California both recommended the surgery, but a person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press both doctors determined it is actually a pre-existing injury and cleared Osemele to play through the injury.

The Jets have been fining Osemele for conduct detrimental to the team for not practicing.

Osemele says he and his agents have filed a grievance against the Jets.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

