Pacers-Kings, Box

INDIANA (132)

Warren 11-18 3-3 30, Sabonis 9-16 3-4 21, Turner 5-10 1-2 11, Brogdon 5-13 3-4 15, Lamb 6-12 7-8 20, Sampson 2-4 0-0 4, McDermott 3-6 2-2 9, Johnson 1-1 2-4 4, Brimah 0-1 0-0 0, McConnell 2-2 0-0 4, A.Holiday 1-4 1-2 3, Sumner 3-5 0-0 7, J.Holiday 0-1 4-4 4. Totals 48-93 26-33 132.

SACRAMENTO (131)

Barnes 4-7 11-11 21, Bagley III 5-12 2-4 12, Dedmon 1-2 0-0 3, Fox 6-15 4-7 16, Hield 11-20 2-2 28, Ariza 2-7 0-0 5, Holmes 4-6 2-2 10, Bjelica 4-9 4-5 14, Joseph 1-2 2-3 5, Ferrell 1-2 0-0 3, Bogdanovic 5-7 1-2 14. Totals 44-89 28-36 131.

Indiana 29 30 33 26 14—132 Sacramento 39 33 25 21 13—131

3-Point Goals_Indiana 10-27 (Warren 5-6, Brogdon 2-4, Sumner 1-2, McDermott 1-3, Lamb 1-6, Turner 0-1, J.Holiday 0-1, A.Holiday 0-2, Sabonis 0-2), Sacramento 15-36 (Hield 4-10, Bogdanovic 3-5, Barnes 2-3, Bjelica 2-5, Ferrell 1-1, Joseph 1-2, Dedmon 1-2, Ariza 1-5, Holmes 0-1, Bagley III 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 47 (Turner 13), Sacramento 30 (Bagley III, Bjelica 5). Assists_Indiana 26 (Brogdon 14), Sacramento 30 (Fox 8). Total Fouls_Indiana 29, Sacramento 31. A_4,660 (8,000).

