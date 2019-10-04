Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pacers-Kings, Box

October 4, 2019 12:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
INDIANA (132)

Warren 11-18 3-3 30, Sabonis 9-16 3-4 21, Turner 5-10 1-2 11, Brogdon 5-13 3-4 15, Lamb 6-12 7-8 20, Sampson 2-4 0-0 4, McDermott 3-6 2-2 9, Johnson 1-1 2-4 4, Brimah 0-1 0-0 0, McConnell 2-2 0-0 4, A.Holiday 1-4 1-2 3, Sumner 3-5 0-0 7, J.Holiday 0-1 4-4 4. Totals 48-93 26-33 132.

SACRAMENTO (131)

Barnes 4-7 11-11 21, Bagley III 5-12 2-4 12, Dedmon 1-2 0-0 3, Fox 6-15 4-7 16, Hield 11-20 2-2 28, Ariza 2-7 0-0 5, Holmes 4-6 2-2 10, Bjelica 4-9 4-5 14, Joseph 1-2 2-3 5, Ferrell 1-2 0-0 3, Bogdanovic 5-7 1-2 14. Totals 44-89 28-36 131.

Indiana 29 30 33 26 14—132
Sacramento 39 33 25 21 13—131

3-Point Goals_Indiana 10-27 (Warren 5-6, Brogdon 2-4, Sumner 1-2, McDermott 1-3, Lamb 1-6, Turner 0-1, J.Holiday 0-1, A.Holiday 0-2, Sabonis 0-2), Sacramento 15-36 (Hield 4-10, Bogdanovic 3-5, Barnes 2-3, Bjelica 2-5, Ferrell 1-1, Joseph 1-2, Dedmon 1-2, Ariza 1-5, Holmes 0-1, Bagley III 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 47 (Turner 13), Sacramento 30 (Bagley III, Bjelica 5). Assists_Indiana 26 (Brogdon 14), Sacramento 30 (Fox 8). Total Fouls_Indiana 29, Sacramento 31. A_4,660 (8,000).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|6 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
10|7 NRO Cyber Day
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Community relations event at DoD Education Activity Bahrain

Today in History

1927: Work begins on Mount Rushmore