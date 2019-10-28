Pacers-Pistons, Box

INDIANA (94)

Warren 9-22 0-0 19, Sabonis 8-18 4-5 21, Turner 7-11 1-2 16, Brogdon 5-17 4-4 15, Sumner 2-7 1-2 5, McDermott 0-2 0-0 0, Leaf 3-5 0-0 6, McConnell 3-7 0-0 6, J.Holiday 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 39-94 10-13 94.

DETROIT (96)

Snell 3-6 0-0 8, Morris 3-5 0-0 8, Drummond 8-15 2-3 18, Frazier 0-4 2-2 2, Kennard 5-11 1-1 14, Maker 0-0 0-0 0, Wood 8-10 0-0 19, Galloway 2-9 2-2 6, Rose 4-16 2-2 10, Brown 4-5 0-0 11. Totals 37-81 9-10 96.

Indiana 25 28 18 23—94 Detroit 33 26 19 18—96

3-Point Goals_Indiana 6-21 (J.Holiday 2-4, Sabonis 1-2, Warren 1-3, Turner 1-3, Brogdon 1-6, McDermott 0-1, Sumner 0-2), Detroit 13-24 (Wood 3-3, Brown 3-3, Kennard 3-6, Morris 2-2, Snell 2-5, Frazier 0-1, Drummond 0-1, Galloway 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 45 (Sabonis 14), Detroit 48 (Drummond 18). Assists_Indiana 24 (Brogdon 11), Detroit 21 (Frazier 8). Total Fouls_Indiana 18, Detroit 18. A_13,565 (20,491).

