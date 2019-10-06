Packers-Cowboys Stats

Green Bay 14 3 14 3—34 Dallas 0 0 10 14—24 First Quarter

GB_A.Jones 18 run (Crosby kick), 8:57.

GB_A.Jones 3 run (Crosby kick), :03.

Second Quarter

GB_FG Crosby 20, 2:19.

Third Quarter

GB_A.Jones 5 run (Crosby kick), 9:33.

Dal_FG Maher 36, 5:54.

GB_A.Jones 1 run (Crosby kick), 3:30.

Dal_Gallup 40 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 2:00.

Fourth Quarter

Dal_Elliott 2 run (Maher kick), 13:52.

GB_FG Crosby 38, 8:07.

Dal_Cooper 53 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 7:46.

A_93,024.

___

GB Dal First downs 24 32 Total Net Yards 335 563 Rushes-yards 29-120 21-122 Passing 215 441 Punt Returns 0-0 3-18 Kickoff Returns 1-23 3-73 Interceptions Ret. 3-59 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 22-34-0 27-44-3 Sacked-Yards Lost 2-23 3-22 Punts 6-49.5 3-33.3 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0 Penalties-Yards 9-78 11-124 Time of Possession 36:43 23:17

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Green Bay, A.Jones 19-107, Carson 6-14, Rodgers 4-(minus 1). Dallas, Elliott 12-62, Prescott 4-27, Pollard 4-19, Austin 1-14.

PASSING_Green Bay, Rodgers 22-34-0-238. Dallas, Prescott 27-44-3-463.

RECEIVING_Green Bay, A.Jones 7-75, Carson 4-18, Graham 3-41, Allison 2-28, M.Lewis 2-17, Tonyan 1-23, Valdes-Scantling 1-18, Vitale 1-9, Kumerow 1-9. Dallas, Cooper 11-226, Gallup 7-113, Cobb 3-53, Witten 3-29, Elliott 2-29, Austin 1-13.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Dallas, Maher 54, Maher 33.

