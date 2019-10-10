Padres pitcher accused of breaking into Arizona home

PHOENIX (AP) — Police arrested San Diego Padres pitcher Jacob Nix after he was accused of breaking into a suburban Phoenix home through a doggie dog and was shot with a Taser by the homeowner.

Nix, who is facing two counts of criminal trespassing, was released this week from the Maricopa County jail on $100 bond.

Charging documents indicate the 23-year-old Nix was under the influence of either alcohol or drugs during Sunday’s incident.

The Padres said in a statement Thursday that the team is aware of the incident and has been in contact with authorities and the commissioner’s office.

Online court records show Nix does not yet have an attorney. He has a preliminary court hearing scheduled for Oct. 16.

