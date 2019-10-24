Panthers-49ers Preview Capsule

CAROLINA (4-2) at SAN FRANCISCO (6-0)

Monday, 4:05 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE — 49ers by 6

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Carolina 4-2, San Francisco 4-2

SERIES RECORD — Panthers lead 13-8

LAST MEETING — Panthers beat 49ers 23-3, Sept. 10, 2017

LAST WEEK — Panthers had bye, beat Buccaneers 37-26 on Oct. 13; 49ers beat Redskins 9-0

AP PRO32 RANKING — Panthers No. 11, 49ers No. 3

PANTHERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (20), RUSH (9), PASS (22).

PANTHERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (12), RUSH (23), PASS (7).

49ERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (7), RUSH (2), PASS (25).

49ERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (2), RUSH (7), PASS (1).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Carolina won past six regular-season meetings but lost in playoffs following 2013 season. … Panthers seek first five-game winning streak since winning 18 straight regular-season games in 2014-15. … Carolina’s Kyle Allen first QB in Super Bowl era to win first five starts with no INTs. … Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey had fifth game in past two years with TD run and catch before bye, most in NFL in that span. … Carolina became 10th team since merger with at least seven sacks, seven takeaways in previous game vs. Tampa Bay. … Panthers lead NFL with 27 sacks. … Panthers won four straight coming off bye week. … Niners seek second 7-0 start in franchise history. Also did it in 1990 … WR Emmanuel Sanders set to make debut with 49ers after trade from Denver. Sanders has 30 catches for 367 yards, while San Francisco last in NFL with 49 catches from wideouts. … Niners fifth team in Super Bowl era to start season 6-0 after winning fewer than five games previous season. Two of other four (1988 Bengals, 1999 Rams) reached Super Bowl. … San Francisco allowed 64 points, second fewest through six games in franchise history to 63 in 1976. … Niners sixth team since 1990 to allow seven or fewer points, 200 or fewer yards in three straight games. … San Francisco first team since 1988 Vikings to allow 50 or fewer net yards passing in consecutive games. … Niners K Robbie Gould second player in past 25 seasons with seven missed FGs in first six games. … Fantasy tip: Panthers WR Curtis Samuel had rushing, receiving TD in previous game to go with 78 yards from scrimmage.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

