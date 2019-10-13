Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Panthers-Buccaneers Stats

October 13, 2019 1:12 pm
 
Carolina 10 7 10 10—37
Tampa Bay 0 7 3 16—26
First Quarter

Car_FG Slye 49, 13:20.

Car_McCaffrey 1 run (Slye kick), 1:05.

Second Quarter

TB_R.Jones 5 run (Gay kick), 12:43.

Car_McCaffrey 25 pass from K.Allen (Slye kick), 7:32.

Third Quarter

Car_FG Slye 46, 8:21.

Car_Samuel 8 run (Slye kick), 8:05.

TB_FG Gay 54, 5:27.

Fourth Quarter

Car_Samuel 13 pass from K.Allen (Slye kick), 14:55.

TB_Brate 10 pass from Winston (Evans pass from Winston), 12:51.

Car_FG Slye 29, 7:56.

TB_Ogunbowale 3 run (Winston run), 4:47.

A_60,087.

___

Car TB
First downs 17 23
Total Net Yards 268 407
Rushes-yards 29-59 14-42
Passing 209 365
Punt Returns 1-10 6-12
Kickoff Returns 0-0 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 5-58 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 20-32-0 30-54-5
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-18 7-35
Punts 7-50.0 6-44.5
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 4-2
Penalties-Yards 3-30 9-70
Time of Possession 31:10 28:50

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Carolina, McCaffrey 22-31, Moore 1-13, Samuel 1-8, Armah 2-4, K.Allen 3-3. Tampa Bay, Barber 8-28, R.Jones 4-10, Ogunbowale 1-3, Winston 1-1.

PASSING_Carolina, K.Allen 20-32-0-227. Tampa Bay, Winston 30-54-5-400.

RECEIVING_Carolina, Moore 7-73, Samuel 4-70, Olsen 4-52, McCaffrey 4-26, Wright 1-6. Tampa Bay, Godwin 10-151, Evans 9-96, S.Miller 3-39, Ogunbowale 3-22, Brate 2-47, Howard 2-35, Wilson 1-10.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Carolina, Slye 60, Slye 41.

