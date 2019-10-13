Panthers-Buccaneers Stats

|Carolina
|10
|7
|10
|10—37
|Tampa Bay
|0
|7
|3
|16—26
|First Quarter
Car_FG Slye 49, 13:20.
Car_McCaffrey 1 run (Slye kick), 1:05.
TB_R.Jones 5 run (Gay kick), 12:43.
Car_McCaffrey 25 pass from K.Allen (Slye kick), 7:32.
Car_FG Slye 46, 8:21.
Car_Samuel 8 run (Slye kick), 8:05.
TB_FG Gay 54, 5:27.
Car_Samuel 13 pass from K.Allen (Slye kick), 14:55.
TB_Brate 10 pass from Winston (Evans pass from Winston), 12:51.
Car_FG Slye 29, 7:56.
TB_Ogunbowale 3 run (Winston run), 4:47.
A_60,087.
___
|Car
|TB
|First downs
|17
|23
|Total Net Yards
|268
|407
|Rushes-yards
|29-59
|14-42
|Passing
|209
|365
|Punt Returns
|1-10
|6-12
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|5-58
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|20-32-0
|30-54-5
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-18
|7-35
|Punts
|7-50.0
|6-44.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|4-2
|Penalties-Yards
|3-30
|9-70
|Time of Possession
|31:10
|28:50
___
RUSHING_Carolina, McCaffrey 22-31, Moore 1-13, Samuel 1-8, Armah 2-4, K.Allen 3-3. Tampa Bay, Barber 8-28, R.Jones 4-10, Ogunbowale 1-3, Winston 1-1.
PASSING_Carolina, K.Allen 20-32-0-227. Tampa Bay, Winston 30-54-5-400.
RECEIVING_Carolina, Moore 7-73, Samuel 4-70, Olsen 4-52, McCaffrey 4-26, Wright 1-6. Tampa Bay, Godwin 10-151, Evans 9-96, S.Miller 3-39, Ogunbowale 3-22, Brate 2-47, Howard 2-35, Wilson 1-10.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Carolina, Slye 60, Slye 41.
